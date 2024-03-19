Mark Wahlberg's $100M Sydney Mansion Stay While Filming 'Play Dirty' with Stanfield, Salazar

Hollywood heavyweight Mark Wahlberg has made headlines by moving into a lavish $100 million mansion in Sydney's affluent Point Piper suburb, as he shoots his latest project, the Amazon crime thriller 'Play Dirty'. Alongside him are acclaimed actors LaKeith Stanfield and Rosa Salazar, adding star power to this highly anticipated film. Wahlberg's temporary residence boasts an array of luxurious amenities, underscoring the high life of its temporary occupant.

Luxurious Living for 'Play Dirty' Star

The three-storey mansion Wahlberg calls home during his Sydney stint is nothing short of spectacular, with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and seven parking spaces. Its allure is amplified by breathtaking harbour views, a cinema, a deep-water jetty, a gas-heated pool, and a home gym. Originally sold for $30 million in August 2007, the property's value has soared, with its last sale recorded at $51 million in April 2020, cementing its status as one of Australia's most coveted homes.

On-Set Action in Sydney

Wahlberg's presence in Sydney isn't just about luxury living; it's primarily focused on the filming of 'Play Dirty'. The action-packed set has seen Wahlberg engage in intense sequences, including dramatic scenes with jockeys and racehorses at Bankstown City Paceway. An intriguing glimpse into the movie's thrill factor was provided by a scene involving a horse jockey getting run over by a car on the racetrack, promising viewers a heart-pounding experience. Directed by Shane Black, 'Play Dirty' is based on the gritty Parker crime novels by Donald E. Westlake, promising to be a hit among fans of the genre.

A Glimpse into Wahlberg's Sydney Experience

Despite the opulence of his temporary abode and the excitement on the set, Wahlberg has shared that the hardest part of his Australian adventure is being away from his family. This personal insight offers fans a glimpse into the actor's life behind the scenes, balancing the demands of his profession with family commitments. As 'Play Dirty' progresses through its shooting schedule, all eyes will be on Wahlberg and his co-stars as they bring this eagerly awaited crime thriller to life.

As Mark Wahlberg continues his Sydney sojourn, filming 'Play Dirty', his stay in one of Australia's priciest homes adds an intriguing layer to the movie's production narrative. With its blend of luxury, action, and star power, Wahlberg's latest project is set to captivate audiences, further cementing his status as one of Hollywood's most versatile and compelling actors.