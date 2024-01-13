en English
Australia

Mark Montgomery Rebukes China’s Ambassador Over Warnings to Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
Mark Montgomery Rebukes China’s Ambassador Over Warnings to Australia

Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, Mark Montgomery, rebuked China’s Ambassador to Australia for his stern warnings concerning Canberra’s interactions with Taiwan’s incoming administration. The ambassador’s comments implied that Australians could be ‘pushed over the edge of an abyss’ should there be any blunders in the relationship, a notion Montgomery classified as ‘grossly inappropriate’ and an overreaction.

Implications of Taiwan’s Election

In the midst of threats from China, Taiwan’s populace cast their votes for a new president. The election’s frontrunner, incumbent William Lai, has been termed a ‘separatist’ by China. The election’s results are being scrutinized by global superpowers, including China and the United States. China’s president has maintained that Taiwan’s ‘unification’ with China is inevitable. Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has underlined the significance of respecting the results of democratic elections.

China’s Warning to Australia

China cautioned Australia over potential ‘miscalculations’ in its ties with the future Taiwanese government, an error that could plunge the Australian people ‘over the edge of an abyss’. China’s ambassador, Xiao Qian, admonished Australian politicians who have recently visited Taiwan, indicating rising tensions between the two nations. The election results in Taiwan will have far-reaching effects, shaping security dynamics and trade decisions for Canberra as the country vies to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Democratic Stance

Montgomery stressed that Australia, as a democratic nation, supports democratic elections. The outcome of Taiwan’s election carries weight, and regardless of the result, allies such as the United States, Australia, and Japan would continue to work with Taiwan’s leader to uphold a security partnership and bolster Taiwan’s defense capabilities. He further emphasized that the election’s outcome could influence Chinese President Xi Jinping’s timeline for reunification with mainland China and the potential for conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

