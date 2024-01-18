en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Mariculture Advances: A Leap Towards Sustainable Seafood Production

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Mariculture Advances: A Leap Towards Sustainable Seafood Production

Professor Jianguang (Jian) Qin of Flinders University and Dr. Zhenhua Ma from the South China Sea Fisheries Research Institute have shed light on the latest advancements in mariculture. Their focus is on building sustainable and technologically advanced feeding and breeding programs, water filtration systems, and predictive analytics to optimize production. With their efforts, the industry has moved beyond traditional methods, to include a wide range of mariculture species, and even genetically modified organisms (GMOs) for enhanced growth and disease resistance.

Mariculture Innovations: A Beacon of Sustainability

The special edition of the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering, introduced by Professor Qin and Dr. Ma, underscores the need to improve oceanic fish farming systems. Such improvements are key to alleviating overfishing and environmental degradation. The paper provides an in-depth overview of species farmed in China, such as yellowfin tuna and sea cucumber, and discusses innovative practices that have been adopted.

These practices include integrated wind turbine-fishing cages, genetic selection, and DNA barcoding. These innovations have proven crucial in monitoring population dynamics and adapting to environmental stresses. The adoption of these techniques has gained global traction, with countries including Australia implementing real-time water quality and fish growth monitoring.

Growth of Aquaculture: A Global Perspective

As our world’s population continues to grow, so does the demand for fish. The global demand for aquatic food is projected to surge by almost 80% by 2050. This has led to the responsible expansion of aquaculture practices requiring meticulous environmental considerations to ensure the sector’s growth does not compromise ecosystems. In 2020, the total aquaculture production reached 122.6 million tonnes in live weight, with a farm gate value of US $281.5 billion.

Innovation and technology have played a pivotal role in overcoming challenges associated with conventional aquaculture practices. These include implementing recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and offshore aquaculture for finfish or shellfish. Furthermore, Integrated Multitrophic Aquaculture (IMTA) involves the cultivation of multiple species in a synergistic manner, creating a balanced ecosystem.

Future of Mariculture: A Sustainable Path

The developments in the mariculture industry show a strong commitment to sustainability and address the challenges facing marine ecosystems and the global seafood supply. As temperature stresses impact coastal species worldwide, the need for sustainable solutions becomes more critical. Going forward, the focus must remain on developing and implementing innovative practices that respect and sustain our world’s delicate marine ecosystems.

0
Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
6 mins ago
COT Report Unveils Positions in Futures Markets: Commodities in Focus
The most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report, released by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), offers an insightful glimpse into the positioning strategies of large traders, profit-driven speculators, and commercial entities in the futures markets as of January 16th. The report, which spans eleven soft commodities markets, shows an overall decrease in speculator bets,
COT Report Unveils Positions in Futures Markets: Commodities in Focus
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
14 mins ago
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
19 mins ago
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
US Considers Vaping's Health Impact Amidst Global Events
9 mins ago
US Considers Vaping's Health Impact Amidst Global Events
Saint Lucia's Apiculture Project: A Success Story of Rehabilitation and Skill Development
13 mins ago
Saint Lucia's Apiculture Project: A Success Story of Rehabilitation and Skill Development
India's Vice President Champions the Fusion of Technology and Agriculture
14 mins ago
India's Vice President Champions the Fusion of Technology and Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
4 mins
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
4 mins
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
4 mins
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
5 mins
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
5 mins
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
5 mins
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
7 mins
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
7 mins
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
8 mins
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
2 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app