Margot Robbie Misses Golden Globe, ‘Barbie’ Triumphs at Box Office

In a surprising turn of events, Australian actress Margot Robbie did not clinch the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the film ‘Barbie’. The coveted Golden Globe award instead went to Emma Stone, leaving Robbie without an individual accolade for her performance.

‘Barbie’ Secures Inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award

Despite Robbie’s missed opportunity for an acting accolade, the movie ‘Barbie’ did not walk away empty-handed. The film bagged the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a testament to its remarkable success at the box office. The award was handed out in recognition of the film’s groundbreaking performance, which saw it not only break, but smash Warner Bros. records.

‘Barbie’ has now been crowned as the studio’s highest grossing release ever, raking in a staggering $1.4 billion worldwide. Domestically, the film amassed an impressive $636 million, contributing significantly to its global haul. This record-breaking performance is a clear indication of the film’s popularity and widespread appeal, a fact further solidified by its triumph in winning the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

Robbie’s Performance in ‘Barbie’

Despite missing out on an individual award, Margot Robbie’s performance in ‘Barbie’ undoubtedly played a crucial role in the film’s overall success. The Australian actress’ portrayal of the iconic character was lauded by many, even if it did not secure her the Golden Globe. Nevertheless, the success of ‘Barbie’ at the box office and its subsequent award win, are a testament to the collective efforts of the cast and crew, including Robbie.