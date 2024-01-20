Manoharpur Remembers: The 25th Death Anniversary of Graham Staines and His Sons

On January 22, 2024, the quiet village of Manoharpur in the Keonjhar district of Odisha, India, will pause to remember a dark chapter in its history. The residents will commemorate the 25th death anniversary of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons, Philip and Timothy. A somber day, it is also a day to reflect on the principles of humanity that Staines upheld during his lifetime.

A Tragic Night to Remember

It was the night of January 22, 1999, when Staines and his children met a brutal end. The three were fast asleep in their van during a jungle camp for Christians when they were burned alive. The gruesome incident, linked to allegations of forced conversions by right-wing groups, left a permanent scar on the community's conscience.

Staines' Legacy Lives On

Despite the tragedy, Staines' legacy of selfless service continues to resonate in the region. Since 1965, he had served leprosy patients at the Mayurbhanj Leprosy Home (MLH) in Baripada. Following his death, his wife Gladys Staines took over his work, furthering his mission by establishing the Graham Staines Memorial Hospital in 2005.

A Community United in Remembrance

The community, which comprises 45 Christian families out of a total of 260, gathers annually to pay respects to Staines and his sons. The remembrance services draw people from nearby villages and cities, a testament to Staines' indelible impact on the region. The event also underscores the ongoing efforts to foster peace and prevent religious violence in the area, a commitment born out of the tragic incident 25 years ago.