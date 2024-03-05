Manjimup Artist Paul Fontanini Clinches Storytelling Prize at Dunsborough Sculptures by the Bay

At the recent Sculptures by the Bay exhibition in Dunsborough, local artist Paul Fontanini was honored with the storytelling award for his innovative sculptural work, Blades of Grass, crafted from repurposed lawnmower blades. This recognition came with both a cash prize and a trophy, highlighting Fontanini's unique approach to combining environmental consciousness with artistic expression.

Fontanini's artwork stood out for its creative reuse of everyday objects, transforming them into pieces that challenge viewers to see the beauty in decay and reconsideration of materials. His participation in the exhibition with two distinct sculptures showcased his versatility and commitment to sustainability in art.

The Inspiration Behind Blades of Grass

Fontanini's winning piece, Blades of Grass, consists of seven blades of grass made from old lawnmower blades, a concept that intrigued the judges with its irony and narrative depth. The artist's intention was to reflect on the cycle of use and reuse, a theme that resonates with contemporary concerns about sustainability and environmental degradation. Fontanini shared, "It had a nice irony of what once was used to cut the grass was now becoming the grass," highlighting the transformative power of art to change perspectives on everyday objects.

Expanding Artistic Horizons

Beyond Blades of Grass, Fontanini's work has explored various mediums and themes, particularly focusing on the hidden beauty in natural decay. His piece, Casting Nature - Hollow Jarrah, involved pouring molten aluminium into a decayed jarrah log, revealing the unseen aesthetics of rot and habitation within. This approach not only demonstrates Fontanini's experimental nature but also his dedication to bringing environmental awareness to the forefront of his art.

Fontanini's ongoing projects continue to push the boundaries of traditional sculpture. He is currently developing a self-portrait that employs anamorphic imagery carved into metal, further showcasing his skill in melding material and message. This work, provisionally titled Twisted Mind of the Artist, promises to offer another intriguing exploration of identity and perception through the lens of recycled materials.

Legacy and Future Endeavors

Fontanini's recognition at Sculptures by the Bay marks an important milestone in his career, positioning him as an artist who not only crafts visually striking works but also embeds a deeper narrative on environmental consciousness and material innovation. His ability to repurpose materials not traditionally associated with fine art into thought-provoking sculptures underscores a broader movement towards sustainability in the art world.

As Fontanini continues to develop new works and participate in exhibitions, his journey reflects a growing trend among artists to engage with themes of environmentalism and reuse. His achievements not only celebrate artistic innovation but also challenge viewers and the art community to reconsider the potential of materials and the stories they can tell. With artists like Fontanini leading the way, the future of art looks both sustainable and infinitely creative.