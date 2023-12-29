en English
Australia

Manhunt Underway for Three Men Following Attempted Kidnapping in Sydney

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:31 am EST
Manhunt Underway for Three Men Following Attempted Kidnapping in Sydney

Authorities in Sydney’s north-west are on a relentless hunt for three unidentified men captured on CCTV footage in an attempted abduction outside a petrol station on Windsor Road, Vineyard. The startling incident transpired on July 7, 2022, around 6:20 pm, shedding a stark light on the perpetual threat of crime, even in broad daylight.

Unfolding of a Dire Incident

The footage reveals a white Mitsubishi Pajero pulling up at the service station, out of which three men emerge. At least two of them brandished stick-like weapons, their intent ominously clear. They charged towards an unsuspecting man, the target of their ill-intent, and attempted to force him into their vehicle. However, the intended victim managed to evade their clutches and escaped unharmed, a testament to his quick thinking and resilience.

Swift Escape and Aftermath

The assailants, thwarted in their nefarious attempt, retreated hastily, fleeing the scene in the same Mitsubishi Pajero. The vehicle was later found in Macquarie Fields, abandoned and set alight, an apparent attempt to erase evidence of their crime. The burnt-out car stands as a chilling reminder of the grim incident that almost unfolded.

Public Appeal and Suspect Descriptions

The New South Wales Police have released descriptions of the suspects to aid in their search. One of the men is described as having a Pacific Islander or Maori appearance, boasting a solid build and a distinctive black mullet. The second suspect has a medium build and was seen wearing a face covering, while the third was clad in a black balaclava. The police have appealed to the public for any information regarding the incident, urging witnesses, or those with knowledge of the suspects, to step forward and contact Crime Stoppers.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

