Manhunt for Missing Elderly Man in Sydney's South-West

The Liverpool City Police Area Command is vigorously working to locate 69-year-old Mahmoud Bahsa, who was last seen at a shopping centre on Macquarie Street, Liverpool at 2.30pm on Friday, January 12, 2024. The elderly man's sudden disappearance has sparked concern and initiated a full-scale investigation by the local law enforcement.

Details of the Missing Person

Mahmoud Bahsa is described as having a Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, standing approximately 170cm to 180cm tall, with a thin build, short grey hair, black eyes, and distinctive tattoos on both arms. He was seen last wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Bahsa is known to frequent the Liverpool and Green Valley areas, which have become focal points in the ongoing search operation.

Public Appeal for Assistance

The police have expressed serious apprehensions for Mahmoud's welfare due to his age and possibly other undisclosed reasons. They are urgently appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating Bahsa. The police have urged anyone with details on Mahmoud's whereabouts or any sightings to promptly contact Liverpool City Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

Confidentiality and Responsible Sharing

While the public's assistance is crucial in this investigation, the police have advised that all information can be reported with strict confidence. The community has been urged to refrain from sharing any unverified information on NSW Police social media pages to prevent the spread of misinformation and to respect the privacy and dignity of the missing individual and his family.