Accidents

Man Tragically Dies in Sydney Apartment Fire, Investigation Underway

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Man Tragically Dies in Sydney Apartment Fire, Investigation Underway

In an unfortunate incident that shook Sydney’s north-west, a 45-year-old man tragically lost his life after being rescued from a burning unit. The fire broke out on Monday afternoon in an apartment block on Angas Street, Meadowbank. The New South Wales Police and firefighters from Fire and Rescue were on the scene around 3:30 pm, with the police leading the evacuation of the building and firefighters battling the raging flames on the top floor.

Man Found Severely Injured Inside the Unit

The victim was discovered inside the unit, having sustained critical burns over the majority of his body. Paramedics on site provided immediate treatment and rushed him to Royal North Shore Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries later on. Residents of the building reported hearing an explosion and screams just before the onset of the fire, indicating a potential explosion that set off the blaze.

Firefighter Suffers Chest Pains

The fire’s intensity led to the unit’s windows being blown out, suggesting a forceful explosion before the fire. The ninth-floor unit was completely gutted by the fire, with debris falling to the ground and smoke billowing into the sky. The fire was brought under control in less than an hour, despite initial difficulties due to the fire’s severity. During the incident, a firefighter experienced chest pains and received medical treatment on the scene.

Investigation Underway to Determine Cause of Fire

An investigation has now been initiated to determine the cause of the fire. A report will be prepared for the Coroner in due course. The police are urging the public to come forward with any information, footage, or knowledge of the incident. Contact details for Ryde Police and Crime Stoppers have been provided for anyone who can assist in the investigation.

Accidents Australia Fire
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

