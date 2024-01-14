Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland’s Bruce Highway

In the silent hours of an early Monday morning, the tranquil peace along Queensland’s bustling Bruce Highway was disrupted when a Toyota HiLux unexpectedly caught fire. The owner, Mark Couch, faced an ordeal that could have ended tragically. The event unfolded as Couch was traveling from Toowoomba towards the Sunshine Coast, a journey that turned perilous as smoke started billowing from his vehicle.

From Fog to Fire: The Unfolding Ordeal

At first, Couch mistook the rising smoke for heavy fog, an innocent misunderstanding that quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation. As the smoke thickened and filled the vehicle, the true gravity of the situation unveiled itself — his car was on fire. Adding to the horror, the doors of his Toyota HiLux jammed, trapping him inside the flaming vehicle.

A Desperate Escape and a Stroke of Luck

In an act of sheer survival, Couch managed to kick open the driver’s side window. He clambered out mere moments before his vehicle was entirely engulfed in flames. The terrifying ordeal was captured on camera, displaying the car’s destruction post-blaze, a stark reminder of the narrow escape.

Aftermath: Recovery and Reflection

Emergency services were alerted promptly, arriving at the scene to extinguish the fire. Couch, who was subsequently taken to the hospital, has since made a complete recovery from the incident. Today, Couch deems himself ‘extremely lucky and fortunate’ to have survived what he describes as a ‘freak accident.’