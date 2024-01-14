en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland’s Bruce Highway

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland’s Bruce Highway

In the silent hours of an early Monday morning, the tranquil peace along Queensland’s bustling Bruce Highway was disrupted when a Toyota HiLux unexpectedly caught fire. The owner, Mark Couch, faced an ordeal that could have ended tragically. The event unfolded as Couch was traveling from Toowoomba towards the Sunshine Coast, a journey that turned perilous as smoke started billowing from his vehicle.

From Fog to Fire: The Unfolding Ordeal

At first, Couch mistook the rising smoke for heavy fog, an innocent misunderstanding that quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation. As the smoke thickened and filled the vehicle, the true gravity of the situation unveiled itself — his car was on fire. Adding to the horror, the doors of his Toyota HiLux jammed, trapping him inside the flaming vehicle.

A Desperate Escape and a Stroke of Luck

In an act of sheer survival, Couch managed to kick open the driver’s side window. He clambered out mere moments before his vehicle was entirely engulfed in flames. The terrifying ordeal was captured on camera, displaying the car’s destruction post-blaze, a stark reminder of the narrow escape.

Aftermath: Recovery and Reflection

Emergency services were alerted promptly, arriving at the scene to extinguish the fire. Couch, who was subsequently taken to the hospital, has since made a complete recovery from the incident. Today, Couch deems himself ‘extremely lucky and fortunate’ to have survived what he describes as a ‘freak accident.’

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
8 seconds ago
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
On a frosty Saturday afternoon, a peaceful walk turned into a life-threatening situation for two individuals and their dog in West Kelowna. The trio found themselves plunged into the icy waters of Okanagan Lake at Kalamoir Regional Park, a mere 100 meters from the safety of the shore near the 4000 block of Collens Hill
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
30-Year-Old Woman Faces Drunk Driving Charges After Collision in Blenheim
12 mins ago
30-Year-Old Woman Faces Drunk Driving Charges After Collision in Blenheim
Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Texas Freeway: A Close Call Under Investigation
30 mins ago
Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Texas Freeway: A Close Call Under Investigation
Blenheim Roads Reopen After Vegetation Fire Near Opaoa River
6 mins ago
Blenheim Roads Reopen After Vegetation Fire Near Opaoa River
Serious Collision on State Highway 1 Results in Hospitalization and Temporary Road Closure
10 mins ago
Serious Collision on State Highway 1 Results in Hospitalization and Temporary Road Closure
Tragic Murder-Suicide Incident Shocks Routt County Community
10 mins ago
Tragic Murder-Suicide Incident Shocks Routt County Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
41 seconds
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
41 seconds
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
1 min
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
1 min
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
1 min
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World
1 min
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World
Saint Lucia's PM Defends Government's Performance in New Year's Address
2 mins
Saint Lucia's PM Defends Government's Performance in New Year's Address
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
2 mins
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app