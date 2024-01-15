Man Struck by Bus in Adelaide CBD, Now Stable; Investigation Underway

In an unfortunate incident on Sunday evening, a 32-year-old man from Smithfield Plains was mowed down by a bus on Hutt Street, located in the heart of Adelaide’s central business district (CBD). The collision occurred approximately around 7:10 pm, leaving the pedestrian seriously injured.

Victim Rushed to Hospital

The victim was immediately rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for urgent treatment following the accident. As per the latest reports, he is now in a stable condition. The bus driver, who escaped the mishap without any physical harm, was also transported to the hospital as a safety protocol.

Investigation Underway

The local police have embarked on a thorough investigation of the incident. As part of the probe, the northbound section of Hutt Street was temporarily sealed off. This was to facilitate the emergency services and the forensic team to examine the accident scene meticulously. The authorities are urging any witnesses to step forward and assist in the ongoing investigation by reaching out to Crime Stoppers.

Normalcy Restored

Following the completion of the initial investigation, the police reopened the major city street. The incident, while causing a temporary disruption, did not lead to any long-term traffic issues. As of now, life on Hutt Street has resumed its normal pace, with the residents and daily commuters relieved at the quick restoration.