Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

A tragic boating accident unfolded at Rottnest Island on a Sunday afternoon when a man, in his 50s, was thrown off his boat and entangled in the propellers of two vessels. In a dramatic rescue mission, he was airlifted to a hospital in Perth for immediate medical attention.

The Horrifying Incident

The incident took place at the popular tourist destination of Rottnest Island, where boating activities often draw crowds. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was on his boat when he fell overboard. In a distressing twist of fate, he found himself trapped in the propellers of two boats, resulting in severe injuries.

Swift Emergency Response

Upon receiving distress signals, rescue teams acted immediately. The man was extracted from the perilous situation and airlifted to a hospital in Perth. His current condition remains unknown, but he is receiving the best medical care available.

Secondary Information

