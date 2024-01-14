en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Dramatic Three-Hour Operation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Dramatic Three-Hour Operation

In the remote outbacks of South Australia, nestled in the quaint opal mining town of Coober Pedy, a dramatic rescue operation unfolded as dusk fell over the Nine Mile opal field. An anonymous call to emergency services around 8pm flagged an urgent situation: a man, trapped in a mine shaft, needed immediate rescue.

Three-Hour Rescue Operation

The shaft, a formidable 25 meters deep, posed a significant challenge. As the State Emergency Service (SES) and Country Fire Service (CFS) scrambled to the scene, the rescue mission evolved into a three-hour operation. The teams worked tirelessly, their effort punctuated by the urgency of the situation and the inherent risk of opal mining in such isolated terrains.

Life Saved, Injuries Sustained

Finally, after hours of relentless effort, the man was rescued. He had sustained non-life-threatening injuries—a fractured leg and a dislocated shoulder. After initial treatment at the local hospital, the Royal Flying Doctor Service transported him to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for further medical care.

Commendable Teamwork in Remote Town

The Coober Pedy CFS brigade took to Facebook to commend the successful collaborative effort. Their post highlighted not just the intricacies of the operation, but also the strong bonds of teamwork that hold together local services in this remote opal mining town. Despite the isolation and the demanding nature of opal mining, Coober Pedy’s community spirit shone bright that evening, a beacon of resilience amid the stark South Australian outback.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
59 mins ago
Resilience Resonates as Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Returns After Tragic Concert Accident
After a significant hiatus due to a tragic accident at one of their concerts in 2022, Hong Kong-based boy band Mirror is back in the spotlight with a new tour, packing 16 sold-out concerts in their home city and gearing up for an international tour. The incident during their performance involved an overhead screen falling
Resilience Resonates as Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror Returns After Tragic Concert Accident
Head-on Collision on State Route 2 Results in Multiple Injuries
1 hour ago
Head-on Collision on State Route 2 Results in Multiple Injuries
Seven Fishermen Rescued by Philippine Coast Guard off San Joaquin Coast
1 hour ago
Seven Fishermen Rescued by Philippine Coast Guard off San Joaquin Coast
Seven Cars Damaged in Pattaya DUI Crash, Legal Action Taken Against Driver
1 hour ago
Seven Cars Damaged in Pattaya DUI Crash, Legal Action Taken Against Driver
Tragic Canoeing Incident Presumed to Claim Life in the North West District
1 hour ago
Tragic Canoeing Incident Presumed to Claim Life in the North West District
Tragic Accident in Jalpaiguri: Road Safety Measures Questioned
1 hour ago
Tragic Accident in Jalpaiguri: Road Safety Measures Questioned
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
17 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
25 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
30 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
38 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
38 mins
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
42 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
43 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
56 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
58 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
3 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app