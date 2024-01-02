en English
Accidents

Man Rescued After Snake Bite Amidst Severe Flooding in NSW, Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Man Rescued After Snake Bite Amidst Severe Flooding in NSW, Australia

In the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, a 27-year-old man finds himself in a dire predicament, bitten by a snake amidst severe flooding. The snake, in a desperate bid to escape the rising water levels, sunk its fangs into the man. The incident occurred in an area submerged under waist-high floodwaters, underscoring the pressing crisis facing the region.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has been at the forefront of managing this calamity, answering more than 115 calls for assistance and conducting 27 rescues in the past 24 hours. Yet, the struggle is far from over. The SES anticipates that flood warnings will remain in effect, with the potential for worsening conditions. As a precautionary measure, residents in low-lying areas are urged to evacuate in anticipation of further flooding.

Awaiting Updates

As of the latest reports, there has been no update on the man’s condition following the snake bite. His plight starkly illustrates the heightened dangers brought about by the floodwaters, adding a layer of urgency to the ongoing disaster response efforts.

The SES is hoping for a reprieve from the relentless flooding, with expectations that conditions will begin to improve today. However, this optimism is tempered by the reality on the ground. The service continues to prepare for ongoing flood management and response efforts, aware that the situation can change rapidly.

Accidents Australia Climate & Environment
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

