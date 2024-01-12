Man Pleads Guilty to Violent Assault of Coles Worker over Coffee Theft

In the early hours of April 12, 2023, the calm of a Coles supermarket’s loading dock in Mudgeeraba, Gold Coast, was shattered. A 20-year-old man, Evan Joel Roberts, was caught on CCTV attempting to steal a box of Nescafe Coffee. The routine of the night was disrupted when an observant Coles employee dressed in a bright yellow hi-vis vest noticed Roberts and made a move to approach him.

The Confrontation

The incident escalated quickly, spiraling into a violent scuffle. The Coles worker, in his bid to prevent the theft, was punched and kneed in the torso by Roberts. The worker stood his ground, enduring the assault despite the debilitating pain. With no signs of Roberts relenting, the employee was forced to arm himself with a metal pole for protection.

The Aftermath

Roberts, momentarily deterred, fled the scene. However, he returned shortly after, resuming his assault on the Coles staffer. Despite the harrowing ordeal, the employee suffered minor facial injuries, thanks to his quick thinking and brave defiance. He received treatment at Robina Hospital and was later released.

The Court Verdict

Roberts found himself in Southport Magistrate Court, where he pleaded guilty to charges of assault, stealing, and failing to appear. Roberts, in his defense, confessed to heavy drinking brought on by mental health and relationship issues. To his shock, he recognized the Coles employee as a former schoolmate, exacerbating his guilt and remorse. Roberts, currently undergoing treatment for a personality disorder and ADHD, was sentenced to six months of probation. His conviction, given his ongoing treatment and remorse, was not recorded.