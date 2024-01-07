en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Man Charged with Murder Following Grim Discovery in Greenbushes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Man Charged with Murder Following Grim Discovery in Greenbushes

In a small mining town in Western Australia, a chilling discovery has led to the charging of a 35-year-old man, Kevin Allan Craig Potter, with the murder of 68-year-old Raymond Smith. Known for its mining operations, including the world’s largest lithium mine, Greenbushes, with a population of around 360 people, was rocked by the disappearance of Smith, whose remains were later found on the town’s outskirts.

Smith’s Disappearance and Discovery

Smith was last seen alive around 5 p.m. on December 7. He was reported missing 11 days later, on December 18, his disappearance sparking suspicion. The subsequent emergence of his body prompted an immediate investigation by homicide detectives. The investigation entailed thorough searches of Smith’s home and the surrounding areas, leading to the startling discovery of his remains.

The Arrest of Kevin Allan Craig Potter

Following the grim discovery, Potter, a resident of Bridgetown, Western Australia, was charged with Smith’s murder. He appeared before the Northbridge Magistrates Court via video link from Bunbury. In this first response to the serious charges, Potter was remanded in custody. His subsequent court appearance is slated for Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court.

Greenbushes: A Town Shaken

Greenbushes, approximately 100 kilometers east of Margaret River, is a peaceful town primarily known for its mining operations. The discovery of Smith’s body and the subsequent murder charge have undoubtedly cast a long shadow over this small community. The residents, most of whom are involved in mining operations producing tantalite, lithium, tin, and kaolin, are now grappling with the unsettling reality of a murder in their midst.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Sydney Harbour's Private Sea Pools: A Tale of Privilege and Public Access
At the heart of Sydney Harbour, a unique phenomenon is stirring up waves – the prevalence of private sea pools. A privilege of waterfront living, these swimming enclosures are exclusively available to adjoining landowners, creating a contrast between private luxury and public accessibility. Disparity Between Public and Private Sea Pool Access In a city renowned
Sydney Harbour's Private Sea Pools: A Tale of Privilege and Public Access
Bryce Cotton's Standout Performance Positions Him for Potential Fourth MVP Title
22 mins ago
Bryce Cotton's Standout Performance Positions Him for Potential Fourth MVP Title
Western Australia Braces for 2024 Country Week Cricket Carnival
23 mins ago
Western Australia Braces for 2024 Country Week Cricket Carnival
Tesla Charging on Biofuel Sparks Controversy: Green Solution or Greenwashing?
14 mins ago
Tesla Charging on Biofuel Sparks Controversy: Green Solution or Greenwashing?
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
18 mins ago
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
18 mins ago
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
12 seconds
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
20 seconds
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
57 seconds
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
57 seconds
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
59 seconds
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
1 min
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
2 mins
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
3 mins
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
3 mins
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app