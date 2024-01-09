en English
Australia

Man Charged Over Deliberate Bushfires in Ellenbrook

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Man Charged Over Deliberate Bushfires in Ellenbrook

On the night of January 8, 2024, the quiet suburban landscape of Ellenbrook was disrupted by a series of deliberately ignited bushfires. A man, aged 56, has been apprehended and charged in relation to these incidents. The allegations brought forth by the specialist arson squad, Strike Force Vulcan, suggest a premeditated act of destruction spanning various locations within the town.

Strike Force Vulcan Takes Charge

The Strike Force Vulcan, an integral part of the arson squad, has taken the lead in the investigation. Their expertise in dealing with arson-related cases has proven invaluable in the past, and they are expected to once again unearth crucial details that will aid in the prosecution of the accused individual.

The Fire Trail

The fires were reported between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm, marking a short yet destructive timeframe. The areas affected included the vicinity of Vasse Park and Lomas Circle, the Grassdale Wetlands and Geographe Loop, and Wyara Park and Liton Lane. The alleged arsonist did not limit his activities to the bushland, as he was also reported to have attempted to ignite a grass tree in a residential front yard.

Charges and Upcoming Court Proceedings

The 56-year-old man stands accused of five counts of Wilfully Light or Cause to be Lit a Fire Likely to Injure or Damage. This indicates the seriousness of the charges against him and the potential consequences he may face. The accused is expected to defend himself before the Midland Magistrates Court, where the case will be heard in its entirety. The identity of the accused and the motive behind the alleged arson remain undisclosed.

Australia Crime Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

