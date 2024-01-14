en English
Australia

Man Charged Over Alleged Sexual Assault at Perth’s Coogee Beach

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Man Charged Over Alleged Sexual Assault at Perth’s Coogee Beach

In an alarming revelation from Perth’s south, a 33-year-old man has been charged over an alleged sexual assault of a teenager at Coogee Beach. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, took place on a Friday afternoon, casting a dark shadow over the popular beach locale.

Details of the Assault

The assault victim, a teenage girl, was allegedly forced into the male toilet block adjacent to the Coogee Beach reserve by the accused. The man, who has since been charged with one count of sexual penetration without consent, was arrested in connection with the case. The incident is currently under investigation by detectives from the Sex Assault Squad, and the accused is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court.

Investigation and Public Appeal

Western Australian Police released CCTV footage and an image of a man who could assist with their investigations. The offender is described as olive or dark-skinned, about 30 to 35 years old, with tattoos on his neck and shoulders. In an appeal for public assistance, officers are asking anyone who can identify the man wanted for questioning to come forward.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

