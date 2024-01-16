Man Charged for Vandalizing Woolworths Stores Over Australia Day Merchandise Boycott

Amidst the controversy surrounding the discontinuation of Australia Day merchandise by Woolworths, a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged for vandalizing stores in Brisbane. The man, from Ormiston, faces three counts of wilful damage and is scheduled to appear in court on February 21, 2024.

Unrest Over Australia Day Merchandise

In the wake of Woolworths' decision not to stock products related to Australia Day, two stores in Brisbane were defaced with pro-Australia Day graffiti. The first incident occurred at a store in Cleveland Central, and two days later, a second store in Teneriffe was targeted. The man allegedly spray-painted messages on the stores and set off a flare at the Teneriffe outlet, leading to the evacuation of nearby apartments.

Political Repercussions of Vandalism

The vandalism ensued following a call for boycott of Woolworths by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. The call was met with criticism from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who urged Dutton to consider the consequences of his words. The Prime Minister highlighted the potential impact on the 200,000 Australians employed by Woolworths.

The Aftermath of the Incident

Following the incidents, the alleged offender was arrested and charged with wilful damage and wilful damage by graffiti. The damage is seen as a direct backlash against Woolworths' decision, which was also adopted by other stores like Aldi and Kmart. As Australia Day draws nearer, the tension surrounding the merchandise controversy continues to escalate.