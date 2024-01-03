en English
Accidents

Man and Dog Rescued from Floodwaters in Central Victoria

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:54 am EST
Man and Dog Rescued from Floodwaters in Central Victoria

In a dramatic rescue operation in Wedderburn, central Victoria, a man and his dog were pulled to safety after their car was swept away by fierce floodwaters. The 60-year-old driver had attempted to navigate through the rapidly flowing waters, resulting in a perilous situation that required immediate intervention.

The Incident and the Rescue

The incident occurred when the driver, emboldened or perhaps deceived by the deceptive calm of the floodwaters, decided to brave the treacherous path. His car was soon overwhelmed by the flash-flooding, leaving the man and his dog stranded on the roof of the vehicle. The precarious scene was witnessed by off-duty Sergeant Benjamin Huisman, who, along with other community members and the State Emergency Service (SES), sprang into action.

A daring rescue operation was quickly mounted. A rope was thrown to the stranded man, who was then pulled to safety, his faithful canine companion by his side. The man was subsequently treated for hypothermia, but both he and his dog are reported to be safe following the ordeal.

Authorities’ Warning Against Driving Through Floodwaters

The incident served as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers of driving through floodwaters. Authorities, including police, SES, and fire services, have reiterated warnings against such actions, emphasizing the potential risks not only to the individuals involved but also to the rescue personnel who are called to aid in such situations.

Severe Weather Disruptions and Warnings in Victoria

The harrowing incident comes amid severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for Victoria. The state has been grappling with extreme weather conditions, resulting in significant disruptions, including widespread power outages affecting approximately 28,000 homes. The SES has responded to over 980 calls for assistance, dealing with issues ranging from fallen trees to flooding and building damage. The severe weather is expected to persist, with the risk of storms extending into Thursday, likely impacting southern and central New South Wales and north-eastern Victoria.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, as the First Australians and Traditional Custodians of the lands, are acknowledged in the context of this unfolding natural disaster.

Accidents Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

