Accidents

Man and Dog Miraculously Escape Flash Flood in Victoria Amid Severe Thunderstorm

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Man and Dog Miraculously Escape Flash Flood in Victoria Amid Severe Thunderstorm

A 60-year-old man and his dog had a hair-raising escape in Wedderburn, Victoria, when their Ford SUV was swept into floodwaters. The dramatic rescue unfolded on Tantally Street, northwest of Bendigo, where the man attempted to navigate rapidly rising waters. The water level soon reached his chin, forcing him to clamber onto the roof of his vehicle with his dog. Victoria Police Sergeant Ben Huisman, assisted by SES and CFA personnel, threw a lifeline to the stranded pair, pulling them to safety with the help of local bystanders. The man was subsequently transported to the hospital for observation, while his dog was unharmed. Later, the SUV was discovered fully submerged near Nardoo Creek.

Severe Thunderstorm Sweeps Victoria

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a stern warning for severe thunderstorms across eastern Victoria, with the forecast predicting intense storms over Gippsland and heavy rainfall in East Gippsland, North Central, North East, and West and South Gippsland. Melbourne and its suburbs, while comparatively calm, were not entirely out of the woods, with potential thunderstorms looming.

(Read Also: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flooding in the City of Logan, Queensland)

Power Outages and Infrastructure Damage

The previous day’s thunderstorm left over 50,000 Victorian homes and businesses in the dark, with power providers Powercor and AusNet reporting significant outages due to wind and hail damage. North Victoria, in particular, suffered extensive lightning damage to its infrastructure. The State Emergency Service was inundated with calls for assistance, mainly for fallen trees, flooding, and building damage.

(Read Also: Australia Witnesses Unusual Rainfall Patterns in 2023, Defying El Nino Expectations)

Disruptions to Airport Operations and Sporting Events

The turbulent weather also caused a hiccup in Melbourne Airport’s operations, leading to several delays and cancellations. A Big Bash cricket match scheduled at the MCG was postponed due to the stormy conditions.

Accidents Australia Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

