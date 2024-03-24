Malta's James Vella-Bardon Shines at Manly Writers Festival, Australia, with 'The Irish Shogun'

Bestselling author James Vella-Bardon represented Malta at the inaugural Manly Writers Festival, held from March 14 to 16 in Manly, Sydney, Australia. The event, featuring Tom Keneally of Schindler’s List fame, showcased local and international literary talents. Vella-Bardon, known for his pentalogy The Sassana Stone, participated in a talk titled ‘The Lure of the Past’ alongside award-winning author Mirandi Riwoe, under the moderation of Victoria Haskins, professor at the University of Newcastle.

Advertisment

Engaging Discussions and Literary Insights

The discussion provided a platform for Vella-Bardon to share his creative journey and the importance of historical fiction in understanding our past. His series, affectionately dubbed ‘The Irish Shogun’ during the talk, was highlighted for its intricate narrative and historical accuracy. Attendees were given a glimpse into the author’s process and the historical significance of Malta and other nations, which led to an enthusiastic Q&A session.

Fan Encounters and Upcoming Releases

Advertisment

Following his presentation, Vella-Bardon engaged with fans, signing books and sharing anecdotes. Mark Nees from New Zealand and Justine Williamson from the UK praised the author for his charismatic and engaging presence. Additionally, anticipation grows for Vella-Bardon’s next book, Hero of Rosclogher, slated for an international release in April by Sydney-based Tearaway Press, with advance reviews already praising the work on Goodreads.

Legacy of the Event

The Manly Writers Festival not only highlighted the global appeal of historical fiction but also served as a bridge connecting cultures through storytelling. Vella-Bardon’s participation underscored the genre's relevance and his role in promoting Malta’s rich history to an international audience. As attendees look forward to his upcoming release, the festival’s success marks a promising future for global literary collaborations.