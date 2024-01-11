Malta to U.S. Direct Flights: An Unlikely Prospect, Says Malta International Airport CEO

Direct flights from Malta to the United States are not expected to take off in the near future, as stated by Alan Borg, CEO of Malta International Airport. The primary reason behind this decision is that the current passenger volumes do not make a direct connection economically viable. Borg made this revelation during a recent New Year press conference.

Cost and Viability of Long-Haul Flights

Long-haul flights, such as those between Malta and the U.S., cost airlines about three to four times more to operate compared to short-haul flights. Despite the promising potential of the Maltese market, the financial feasibility of such flights is yet to be established. In the past, there have been talks about Ethiopian Airlines using Malta as a stopover for flights to the U.S., and Lufthansa has operated charter flights from Malta to Newark for cruise liner passengers.

Enhancing European Connectivity

For the time being, the focus of Malta International Airport is to strengthen its European connectivity. This strategy aims to provide American travelers with shorter connections to Malta. Leslie Vella, Deputy CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, stated that Malta draws in approximately 50,000 U.S. travelers annually, with 2023 arrivals surpassing pre-Covid numbers. The authority is continuing to actively pursue the U.S. market, recognising the valuable traveler profile it presents.

Exploring Other Markets and Future Plans

Similar to the U.S. market, the Australian market is also under consideration. The airport is planning to handle more than 8 million passengers following a record year in 2023. The airport’s market performance includes a drop in the UK market, robust figures from Ryanair and Air Malta in Italy, and growth in the French and Polish markets. Projects worth €40 million, including the Apron X project and Terminal Expansion Project, are in progress with an expected completion date of 2025.