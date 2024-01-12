en English
Accidents

Major Pileup on Parramatta Road in Sydney Causes Severe Disruption and Multiple Hospitalizations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Major Pileup on Parramatta Road in Sydney Causes Severe Disruption and Multiple Hospitalizations

In a significant traffic incident on Parramatta Road in Five Dock, Sydney, a multi-vehicle pileup involving a truck and several cars has caused severe disruption and led to multiple hospitalizations. The accident, which occurred around 4:30 pm on Friday, resulted in the closure of all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane at the intersection with Great North Road.

Multiple Casualties and Hospitalizations

Up to nine individuals have been transported to hospitals for assessments and treatments as a result of the incident. The injured are currently receiving medical attention at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and Westmead Hospital. However, there are indications that more patients might be transported to other hospitals, given the severity of the crash.

Significant Road Closure and Traffic Disruption

Due to the crash’s severity, Parramatta Road has been shut down in both directions between Frederick Street in Ashfield and Harris Road in Five Dock. This closure has led to significant traffic issues in the area. Traffic heading eastbound on Parramatta Road is being rerouted through Harris Street, while Great North Road has also been closed from Queens Road to Parramatta Road.

Emergency Services Investigate the Crash

Emergency services are currently investigating the cause of the crash. In the meantime, motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area as investigations continue and efforts are made to clear the scene. The incident, involving a tanker and seven cars, resulted in injuries ranging from minor to serious and has brought attention to road safety measures.

Accidents Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

