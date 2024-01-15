Major Breakthrough: Logan District Detectives Recover Six Stolen Vehicles, Arrest Four

In a major crackdown on vehicle theft, the Logan District Detectives, in conjunction with PolAir, have made a breakthrough recovery of six stolen vehicles from a property situated in Logan Village, Queensland. The operation, which took place on Sunday, January 14, also resulted in the arrest of four individuals linked to the crime, marking a significant stride in the fight against property crime in the region.

Advertisment

Operation Details

The operation was set into motion when PolAir, the aerial support unit of the Queensland Police Service, identified multiple stolen vehicles at a location on Camp Cable Road. The recovered vehicles include a white LDV utility, a black Volkswagen transporter van, a silver Mazda CX7, a white Nissan Navara, a grey Holden Colorado, and a KTM motorcycle. Each of these vehicles bore registrations from either Queensland or New South Wales.

Forensic Examination and Legal Proceedings

Advertisment

As part of the ongoing investigation, the recovered vehicles are currently undergoing forensic examination. Once completed, these vehicles will be returned to their rightful owners in the ensuing weeks. The four men arrested, whose ages range from 27 to 40, are facing multiple charges. These include unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud, stealing, and evading police. In the upcoming sessions, they are slated to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court.

Commendation and Continued Vigilance

Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Cunningham lauded the successful operation, commending the collaborative effort demonstrated by the Logan District units. He underscored the police's unwavering commitment to targeting property offenders, expressing confidence in their continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of local residents. This recent success story signifies the effectiveness of collaborative police efforts, and reiterates the force's dedication to curbing property crime within the area.