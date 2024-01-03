MAFS Star Olivia Frazer Quits Instagram Amid Relentless Hate Messages

Former participant of the popular television show ‘Married at First Sight’ (MAFS), Olivia Frazer, has taken the drastic step of deleting her Instagram account, a move driven by the relentless barrage of hate messages she has been battling for almost two years. As a public figure who has lived under the spotlight since her appearance on the show, Frazer has faced a daily onslaught of spiteful comments that have significantly impacted her mental well-being.

Expressions of Distress

In a series of thought-provoking text posts and videos, Frazer brought the dark side of fame to the fore, highlighting the vituperative comments she receives daily. The hate messages ranged from cruel taunts celebrating her father’s passing, threats of violence, to personal insults. These relentless attacks have taken a severe toll on Frazer’s mental health, causing dramatic fluctuations in her emotional state.

A Cry for Empathy

In an impassioned plea, Frazer expressed her sheer exhaustion from the need to constantly defend herself against these online onslaughts. She lamented over the loss of her former, more serene life, a stark contrast to the turmoil she now endures. The reality star also hinted at a perceived misrepresentation of her persona on the show, which might have fueled negative public perception. She expressed a desire to step back from her career as an adult actress, a decision presumably influenced by the relentless negativity.

Seeking Solace Overseas

In an earlier interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Frazer revealed that she had sought refuge in Scotland, away from the vitriol in Australia. She observed that overseas opportunities were more abundant, and people were generally more forgiving, allowing her to move on from the episode more easily. This move, coupled with her recent decision to delete her Instagram account, underscores the severity of the mental health crisis that public figures can face in the wake of online hate and cyberbullying.