MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery

Married At First Sight’s relationship expert, Mel Schilling, is making a triumphant return to normalcy with her first gym workout following a surgery for colon cancer. The 50-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram Stories to document her milestone, boosting the spirits of her followers — and potentially those battling similar health issues.

Mel’s Journey Back to Fitness

On Instagram, Mel shared a beaming selfie from a gym locker room, marking her return to fitness. She also posted a video featuring her performing light exercises, including lunges, squats, and bicep curls. In a note accompanying the post, she indicated that her surgeon had given her the go-ahead to undertake gentle exercise.

From Diagnosis to Recovery

Mel’s story of resilience began with a shocking diagnosis. While filming for the upcoming eleventh season of MAFS Australia, severe stomach cramps struck her. Initially attributed to travel-related stress, Mel’s general practitioner misdiagnosed her condition as constipation. However, feeling something more serious was at play, Mel sought a scan in the UK, which revealed her colon cancer.

Resuming Filming and Inspiring Others

Despite her health scare, Mel proved her dedication by resuming filming for MAFS just weeks after her operation, both for the British and Australian versions of the popular reality show. Her journey from diagnosis to recovery has been public, with Mel sharing her experiences and progress with her followers. She first revealed her battle with colon cancer on Instagram on December 19, alongside a touching family photo. Mel will soon be seen back on-screen, providing relationship expertise alongside fellow MAFS Australia experts John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

In the face of adversity, Mel Schilling’s return to the gym symbolizes her strength and determination. It’s a journey that resonates with many, offering hope and inspiring those facing similar battles.