MAFS' Eden Harper Dazzles in Leather for Dinner with Co-Stars Amid Jayden Eynaud Club Drama

Following recent buzz around Jayden Eynaud's nightclub antics with co-star Lauren Dunn, 'Married At First Sight' (MAFS) star Eden Harper was seen enjoying a dinner outing. Joined by Timothy Smith, Lucinda Light, and Tahnee Cook, Harper showcased her edgy fashion sense, making a statement in a black leather jacket and mini skirt at Zaffi Sydney, a new culinary hotspot.

Stylish Outfits and Spirited Vibes

Harper, opting for a chic ensemble, paired a sleek black mini skirt with a grey top, subtly revealing her midriff, and completing her outfit with a stylish leather jacket. Lucinda Light contrasted with a vibrant orange dress, embracing a bohemian flair, while Timothy Smith kept it casual. Tahnee Cook, another former MAFS bride, chose a minimalist white dress, elevating her look with elegant accessories.

Celebratory Dinner Amid Controversy

The dinner comes in the wake of Eden's on-screen husband, Jayden Eynaud, being seen in a compromising position at a Sydney nightclub, sparking rumors and controversy. Despite the drama, Harper and her companions appeared in high spirits, sharing moments from their night on social media, portraying a united front among the MAFS alumni.

Reunion and Revelations

This gathering marked one of the first reunions for the MAFS cast since the show, amidst revelations of Eynaud's late-night escapades. The incident has stirred conversations among fans and followers, spotlighting the dynamics off-screen and raising questions about the relationships formed during the show. As Harper steps out with confidence and style, the focus shifts to her resilience and the supportive circle of friends that surrounds her during this tumultuous time.