MAFS Australia 2024 Honeymoons: Stunning Destinations & What They Cost Per Night

The latest season of Married at First Sight (MAFS) Australia takes romance to breathtaking destinations, showcasing the honeymoons of its beloved cast. From serene beachfront villas to luxurious country estates, the couples embark on journeys to discover if they are truly compatible or if their differences are too vast to bridge.

Idyllic Locations and Luxurious Stays

Collins and Natalie chose the Eco Beach Resort in Broome, emphasizing sustainability alongside luxury, with villas starting at $445 per night. Meanwhile, Lauren and Jonathan opted for the scenic Mount French Lodge, offering panoramic views with a monthly rate starting from $2,800 in the low season. Ben and Ellie's selection, Milton Park in Bowral, combines a country park ambiance with spa facilities, starting at $279 per night. Andrea and Richard's choice, the historic Hotel Sorrento in Victoria, offers clifftop views at $360 per night. In a more exotic locale, Tori and Jack enjoyed Vanuatu's Tamanu on the Beach, a private beach resort with villas starting at $360 per night. Eden and Jayden's luxurious stay at Club Wyndham on Airlie Beach boasted a Presidential Suite with a jacuzzi at $1000 per night. Lucinda and Tim's Banisters Hotel experience in Port Stephens melded retro charm with natural beauty, starting at $269 per night. Sara and Tim ventured to Fiji's Nanuku Resort, a private coastal retreat with activities galore, with rooms exceeding $1000 in high season. Lastly, Cassandra and Tristan's Beresford House stay highlighted local winemaking, with suites upwards of $500 per night.

Activities and Experiences

The honeymoons were not just about luxurious accommodations but also about unique experiences and activities that the destinations offered. From horse riding and snorkeling in Vanuatu to exploring a 500-acre private retreat in Fiji, each location provided the couples with opportunities to bond over new adventures. Whether it was enjoying a cuisine safari, relaxing with beachfront massages, or engaging in wine tasting at a local estate, the couples had the chance to explore their compatibility through shared interests and experiences.

Reflections on Romance and Compatibility

These honeymoons serve as a litmus test for the newlyweds, offering a glimpse into their future together. The settings, ranging from the rustic charm of countryside estates to the tranquil beauty of beachfront resorts, set the stage for the couples to navigate the complexities of their relationships. As they immerse themselves in the beauty of these destinations and partake in the plethora of activities, the couples discover not only the joys but also the challenges of married life. Through these experiences, they learn about each other's preferences, habits, and how they respond to new environments, which can significantly influence the trajectory of their relationships post-honeymoon.

As the season progresses, viewers will witness the unfolding of these relationships, informed by the initial connections and discoveries made during these idyllic honeymoons. Whether these experiences will cement the bonds between the couples or highlight irreconcilable differences remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the stunning backdrops and luxurious accommodations have certainly set a high bar for romance, offering the couples a once-in-a-lifetime experience to kickstart their marriage journey.