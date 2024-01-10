en English
Australia

Macquarie University Adds 10 New Specializations to Master of Commerce Program

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Macquarie University Adds 10 New Specializations to Master of Commerce Program

Macquarie University in Australia has unveiled 10 new specializations to its Master of Commerce degree program. This strategic move is designed to offer postgraduate students a broader scope for exploration, aligning their academic pursuits more closely with their career goals and personal interests. The enhanced curriculum is a testament to the university’s commitment to molding the next generation of leaders, arming them with the necessary skills to excel across various industries.

Unveiling New Specializations

The newly introduced specializations encompass a wide gamut of areas. They include Accounting and Auditing, Applied Economics, Business Analytics, Business Management, Digital Finance, Finance, Human Resource Management, International Business, Marketing, and Supply Chain Management. Each specialization aims to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of their chosen field, preparing them for the dynamic demands of the global business landscape.

Collaboration with Industry Professionals

Crucial to the development of these new specializations was the partnership with industry professionals. Their insights and experience were critical in ensuring that the curriculum remains relevant and aligned with current industry requirements. The university’s approach underscores its dedication to practical learning, giving students the opportunity to gain real-world insights and skills.

The Power of Combined Degrees

Alongside the specialized knowledge, Macquarie University encourages students to pair the Master of Commerce program with another degree. This innovative approach is intended to further enhance their career prospects and provide them with a competitive edge in the job market. The combination of programs enables students to diversify their skill sets and adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the business world.

The introduction of these new specializations signifies Macquarie University’s unwavering commitment to adapting its academic offerings to meet the changing needs of the business sector and the global economy. The application for the program is now open, with scholarships available for eligible students, marking a new era in academic excellence.

Australia Business Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

