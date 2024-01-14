en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Mackenzies Bay: A Fleeting Beach with Hidden Dangers

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Mackenzies Bay: A Fleeting Beach with Hidden Dangers

Mackenzies Bay, nestled on Sydney’s eastern coastline, is a wonder of nature that routinely transforms from a rocky expanse into a sandy haven, attracting beach-goers and social media enthusiasts. However, this whimsical beach, which lacks official status and therefore no designated swimming areas, also presents a serious concern for lifeguards due to its unpredictable conditions and inherent safety risks.

The Allure and Risk of Mackenzies Bay

The fleeting beach that materializes on the rocky surface of Mackenzies Bay is part of a 2-kilometer stretch overseen by coordinating lifeguard, Daniel McLaughlin. This coastline also includes renowned beaches such as Bondi and Bronte. The unique phenomenon of sand appearing and disappearing with no discernable pattern has drawn crowds keen to experience the temporary beach and capture it for social media. However, the absence of designated swimming areas, due to the bay’s non-official beach status, has led to an increase in safety concerns and rescue operations.

Unpredictable Conditions and Increased Rescues

The sudden emergence of sand at Mackenzies Bay, which can last for years or vanish abruptly, has seen a surge in popularity thanks to social media. This has led to an influx of swimmers of varying abilities, resulting in numerous rescues. The bay’s east-facing orientation leaves it susceptible to wave action that can deposit or erode sand, making the conditions unpredictable and posing a significant risk to swimmers.

Weather Patterns and Coastal Geomorphology

Ana Vila Concejo, a professor of coastal geomorphology, suggests that the movement of the sand is tied to weather patterns, with more sand appearing during El Niño and less during La Niña due to variations in storm frequency and wave energy. Although it’s challenging to predict the exact timing of the sand’s appearance, it does serve as a reminder of the dynamic nature of Sydney’s coastal landscapes, which are continually evolving with the weather and ocean conditions.

0
Australia Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
11 mins ago
New Era in Queensland's Transport Infrastructure: Overpasses to Replace Railway Level Crossings
In a landmark move that marks the onset of a new era in transport infrastructure, Queensland’s newly appointed Transport Minister, Bart Mellish, has revealed an all-encompassing strategy to replace railway level crossings in south-east Queensland with overpasses. This monumental announcement was made at Carseldine, a suburb in the City of Brisbane, Queensland, where a massive
New Era in Queensland's Transport Infrastructure: Overpasses to Replace Railway Level Crossings
Tabcorp Ordered to Implement Cashless Betting Terminals by Victoria to Curb Underage Gambling
22 mins ago
Tabcorp Ordered to Implement Cashless Betting Terminals by Victoria to Curb Underage Gambling
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
27 mins ago
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations
11 mins ago
Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
18 mins ago
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
21 mins ago
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
34 seconds
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
9 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
9 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
11 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
11 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
11 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
11 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
11 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
12 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app