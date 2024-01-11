en English
Australia

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd: A Downturn Viewed as Investment Opportunity

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd: A Downturn Viewed as Investment Opportunity

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, a key supplier of separated rare earths to Western economies, has experienced a significant dip in its share value over the past year. However, this downtrend is being perceived as a potential investment opportunity by Bell Potter, a leading analyst firm.

A Downward Trend with Silver Linings

According to Bell Potter, the decline in rare earths prices towards the end of the year has resulted in a reduction in their earnings forecast for Lynas until FY 2026. This decrease in prices has subsequently led to a delay in new supply entering the market. This could, in turn, lead to tighter supply constraints in the future, possibly enhancing Lynas’ market position.

Buy Rating Maintained Despite Reduced Price Target

Despite the downtrend, Bell Potter maintains a positive outlook on the company, keeping a buy rating on Lynas shares. However, the price target has been slightly reduced to $8.50, down from $8.80. This revised price target suggests a 33% potential upside from the current share price of $6.38.

Unaccounted Expansions Could Add Significant Value

Bell Potter’s valuation does not account for potential expansions beyond 12ktpa NdPr (Neodymium-Praseodymium) due to uncertainties in timing and costs. However, the firm acknowledges that such expansions could significantly add value to the company in the future.

Despite the price adjustments, Bell Potter continues to recommend Lynas shares. The firm highlights the company’s status as a high-quality business and its strategic importance to Western economies. Lynas Rare Earths Ltd’s significant role in the rare earths market, crucial for various high-tech industries, makes it an attractive investment option despite short-term price fluctuations.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

