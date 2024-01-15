en English
Luxury Motorsport Country Club Project in Jeopardy as Fire Engulfs Property

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST


An unexpected blaze has engulfed the site earmarked for the proposed $100 million luxury motorsport country club, Club Moolia, near Bindoon, about an hour’s drive north of Perth. The fire has cast a shroud of uncertainty over the future of this ambitious motorsport haven, initially planned to be operational in the Shire of Chittering by the previous year.

A Luxury Motorsport Retreat in Jeopardy

The Club Moolia property, envisioned as an exclusive country club for affluent car enthusiasts, has been reduced to ashes. The fire blazed through nearly 6000 hectares of land, compromising the 4.6-kilometre racetrack, a cornerstone of the property. The magnitude of the damage is yet to be ascertained fully.

Stakeholders and Potential Impact

The incident has presumably affected numerous stakeholders and potential club members, who were eagerly awaiting the inauguration of this luxurious retreat. The club was being marketed as a playground for the wealthy, offering premium memberships for a one-time fee of $150,000, followed by an annual fee of $10,000. The property is primarily owned by an offshore entity based in the Cayman Islands.

The Blaze: Cause and Aftermath

Currently, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. The fires in Chittering and Gingin have been contained and controlled, but the Bindoon fire still poses a significant threat. The inferno has wreaked havoc, claiming two homes and nine non-residential properties, while leaving others under threat. Emergency services minister Stephen Dawson confirmed the fire had been burning at an emergency level warning for two consecutive days, scorching more than 6,000 hectares of land.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

