Luke Brooks Bids Adieu to Wests Tigers, Begins New Chapter with Manly Sea Eagles

After a decade of service at the Wests Tigers, Luke Brooks has chosen to switch loyalties and join the Manly Sea Eagles. This significant decision comes on the back of Brooks' turbulent journey with the Tigers, where, despite personal accolades, the team's success remained limited. Notably, Brooks holds the unenviable record of having played the most games without a finals appearance.

Brooks' Struggle and Triumphs at the Tigers

Brooks, who made his sensational debut at the fresh age of 18 in 2013, was honored with the Dally M Rookie of the Year award in 2014. The 29-year-old playmaker went on to clinch the title of Halfback of the Year in 2018. However, despite these personal triumphs, his team's limited success weighed heavily on him, casting a shadow over his achievements. The decision to leave, though difficult, has been described by Brooks as a weight off his shoulders, marking a new phase in his career.

Sea Eagles: A Promising New Chapter

Attracted by the chance to play alongside quality players such as Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic, Brooks sees his move to the Sea Eagles as a fresh start. In his new role as the No. 6, he will partner with Cherry-Evans as halfback. This shift to a club boasting several Origin players and experienced teammates is viewed as a positive step for Brooks, who weathered intense scrutiny and pressure during his tenure with the Tigers.

A Better Fit and Bright Prospects

Feeling more attuned to his personality at the Sea Eagles, Brooks relishes the opportunity to fly under the radar and let others take the spotlight. He is fitting in well with his new team, finding a sense of familiarity with former Tigers teammates and appreciating the organized and clear coaching style of head coach Anthony Seibold. Looking ahead, Brooks aims to achieve a premiership and rekindle his love for the game in the 2024 season.