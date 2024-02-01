Lovisa Holdings: A Shining Example of Dividend Growth

In the high-octane world of the S&P/ASX 200 Index, Lovisa Holdings Ltd, a cost-effective jewellery retailer, has emerged as a bright spark. Over a four-year span from FY19 to FY23, the company's annual dividend per share soared by an astounding 109%, from 33 cents to 69 cents. This impressive growth, indicative of the firm's robust financial health, has piqued the interest of investors worldwide.

Analysts Predict Further Growth

Financial analysts have painted a promising picture for Lovisa's future. Commsec predicts a 32% surge in the annual dividend per share by FY26, reaching 91 cents. UBS takes a more bullish stance, forecasting an impressive 91% rise to $1.32 per share by FY28. This projection implies attractive future dividend yields, excluding franking credits, of 4% and 5.9% respectively. By accounting for the same franking rate as the previous dividend, these yields could leap to 5.1% and 7.5%, making Lovisa an even more enticing investment proposition.

Store Expansion Fuels Dividend Growth

Lovisa's remarkable expansion strategy has played a pivotal role in fuelling its dividend growth. The company doubled its store count from 390 to 801 between FY19 and FY23, a growth rate that aligns closely with its dividend progression. In the first 20 weeks of FY24 alone, Lovisa registered a 17% increase in total sales and inaugurated 35 new stores.

Global Expansion Lays Ground for Future Growth

Diversifying its market presence, Lovisa has recently set foot in populous nations such as Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Italy, and Ecuador. This global expansion provides ample room for further growth, potentially doubling its store count in the next five to six years. If this ambitious expansion plan materialises, it could trigger a corresponding doubling of the dividend. Lovisa's share price has already climbed by 210% over the past five years. With a valuation of 15 times FY28's projected earnings, the outlook for both the dividend and share price appears promising, hinging on continued profit growth.