Love Island's Jessie Wynter and Will Young Plan for Future: House First, Then Wedding

Love Island's Jessie Wynter and Will Young are marking their first anniversary with aspirational goals for their future. The couple, who found love on the winter edition of the ITV2 dating show in 2023, has been actively saving for a house, with Jessie prioritizing a house deposit over an engagement ring. Will, however, is eager to take their relationship to the next level by proposing marriage and starting a family.

Building a Stable Future

Despite Will's enthusiasm for marriage and a baby, Jessie has set a prerequisite for these future plans. The former Love Island star has expressed her desire to secure a home before considering starting a family. This decision underlines the couple's focus on building a stable foundation for their life together, promoting fiscal responsibility and long-term planning.

Choosing the UK Over Australia

Jessie, who owns a house in Tasmania, is willing to relocate to the UK to settle near Will's family farm. The couple has been splitting their time between the UK and Australia since leaving Love Island. The decision to lay their roots close to Will's family farm signals a preference for the pastoral lifestyle over urban living.

A Little Family of Their Own

Will, who recently authored the book 'For the Love of Farming: Farmer Will's Guide to Life in the Fields,' hinted at their life on the farm. The couple has been caring for animals on his family's farm, creating a 'little family' of their own. This shared experience of nurturing life together is perhaps a precursor to their future family plans.

In conclusion, the couple's relationship seems to be on a steady path. While Will is eager to marry Jessie and start a family, Jessie is focused on securing a stable home first. It seems a wedding will come into the picture once they settle into their new home near Will's family farm.