en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Lotto Winner’s Joy Short-Lived as Pension Gets Cut Off

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:44 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:32 am EST
Lotto Winner’s Joy Short-Lived as Pension Gets Cut Off

In an unexpected twist of fate, 70-year-old Frank Kemmler from Adelaide found his joy of winning $60,000 in a Lotto draw soured when his pension was abruptly cut off. The social security service, Centrelink, classified his monthly Lotto payouts as income, rendering him ineligible for his pension benefits.

Unexpected Consequences of Fortune

The consequences of Kemmler’s Lotto windfall were far from what he had envisioned. With his pension discontinued, Kemmler was forced to bear the full cost of GP appointments and medications, expenses previously covered by his pension. His dream of taking his family on holiday with his winnings was clouded by this unforeseen financial burden.

(Read Also: Armenian Community Fights to Preserve Historic Land in Jerusalem)

Warning to Others

When Kemmler’s Lotto payments ceased, he reapplied for his pension, only to be informed that due to high demand, reinstatement of his benefits could take up to six months. This harsh reality prompted Kemmler to voice his disappointment and caution other pensioners about the potential repercussions of a Lotto windfall. He expressed regret over not giving the winnings to his daughter, which would have allowed him to retain his pension benefits.

Response from Services Australia

In the wake of Kemmler’s predicament, Services Australia has reached out, offering to work with him to ensure he receives the support he is eligible for. His story has sparked a discussion on the implications of unexpected financial gains on government benefits, emphasizing the need for clearer guidelines and awareness.

(Read Also: Anthony Albanese’s Leadership in Question: A Pivotal Year for Australia)

0
Australia Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elderly Man Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Bassendean

By Geeta Pillai

Quirky and Unusual: A Look at Australia's Most Distinctive Properties of 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Australians Set Ambitious Financial Goals for 2024: A Look at Personal Triumphs

By Geeta Pillai

Damning Footage Sparks Outrage, Calls for Inquiry Into Youth Detention System

By Geeta Pillai

2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles ...
@Australia · 20 mins
2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles ...
heart comment 0
The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish

By Geeta Pillai

The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish
Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event

By Salman Khan

Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event
Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women’s Clash

By Salman Khan

Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women's Clash
Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW
Latest Headlines
World News
Barcelona Targets Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: A Comprehensive Football Update
3 mins
Barcelona Targets Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: A Comprehensive Football Update
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
5 mins
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
5 mins
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS
8 mins
PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS
Canucks Reflect on Lessons from Flyers' Defeat, Look Ahead to Stanley Cup Playoffs
8 mins
Canucks Reflect on Lessons from Flyers' Defeat, Look Ahead to Stanley Cup Playoffs
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
9 mins
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
11 mins
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
12 mins
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
15 mins
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app