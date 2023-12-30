Lotto Winner’s Joy Short-Lived as Pension Gets Cut Off

In an unexpected twist of fate, 70-year-old Frank Kemmler from Adelaide found his joy of winning $60,000 in a Lotto draw soured when his pension was abruptly cut off. The social security service, Centrelink, classified his monthly Lotto payouts as income, rendering him ineligible for his pension benefits.

Unexpected Consequences of Fortune

The consequences of Kemmler’s Lotto windfall were far from what he had envisioned. With his pension discontinued, Kemmler was forced to bear the full cost of GP appointments and medications, expenses previously covered by his pension. His dream of taking his family on holiday with his winnings was clouded by this unforeseen financial burden.

Warning to Others

When Kemmler’s Lotto payments ceased, he reapplied for his pension, only to be informed that due to high demand, reinstatement of his benefits could take up to six months. This harsh reality prompted Kemmler to voice his disappointment and caution other pensioners about the potential repercussions of a Lotto windfall. He expressed regret over not giving the winnings to his daughter, which would have allowed him to retain his pension benefits.

Response from Services Australia

In the wake of Kemmler’s predicament, Services Australia has reached out, offering to work with him to ensure he receives the support he is eligible for. His story has sparked a discussion on the implications of unexpected financial gains on government benefits, emphasizing the need for clearer guidelines and awareness.

