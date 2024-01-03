Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather

In the wake of the recent severe weather events, Logan City Council has initiated a comprehensive recovery roadmap for its residents. The recovery process, expected to span several weeks and possibly months, is designed to aid residents affected by the harsh weather conditions that disrupted the holiday season, particularly in the southwestern areas hit hardest by the storms and floods.

Collaborative Recovery Plan

The Local Recovery Group (LRG) is collaborating with the Australian and Queensland governments, emergency services, and other agencies to transition from disaster response to recovery. The phased plan includes providing social and financial support to those affected, a large-scale clean-up program, infrastructure repairs, and inspections. The Council is also working to ensure access to hardship funding for residents, businesses, and farmers.

Defence Force Deployment and Assistance

As part of the recovery efforts, Defence Force personnel are being deployed, bolstered by resources from Disaster Relief Australia and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries. The clean-up strategies involve clearing fallen trees and vegetation, integrating kerbside clean-ups, and establishing recovery hubs that offer various services to support the community.

Community Support and Communication

Mayor Darren Power has called for patience and understanding as the recovery process unfolds. To facilitate communication and assistance, the Community Recovery Hotline and online platforms are operational. Real-time flood information and power outage updates are being provided through dedicated channels. For flood protection, sandbags are being distributed, and residents are encouraged to dispose of storm-related waste at transfer stations free of charge. However, due to the after-effects of the weather events, immunization clinics and some parks remain closed.

The collaborative recovery efforts of Logan City Council, the Defence Force, and other agencies are a testament to the resilience and unity of the community in times of crisis. While the road to recovery may be long, the commitment to supporting those affected provides a beacon of hope.