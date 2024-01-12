Log Truck Accident in Tasmania’s North Causes Extensive Damage

On a seemingly normal Thursday afternoon in Tasmania’s north, at around 3:30 pm, an unexpected disaster unfolded on Frankford Road near Glengarry Road. A log truck, heavily loaded and navigating a sweeping bend, tipped over, causing an accident of significant proportions. The logs it carried, destined for an unknown destination, found an unintended resting place – a converted church house at Glengarry.

Trail of Destruction

The truck, traveling east, lost its balance and tipped onto its side, sliding along the road. The momentum catapulted the logs from its cargo bed into the nearby converted church house, causing extensive damage. The household and its yard bore the brunt of the accident, with uprooted fence posts and a damaged facade testifying the intensity of the impact. Adding to the chaos, the displaced logs brought down power lines, breaking the property’s 25-meter fence, sparking several spotfires in the dry roadside grass.

Lucky Escape for Residents

Fortuitously, the family residing in the property were not present during the mishap, sparing them of potential harm. Currently, they are staying with friends, away from their damaged abode. The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old man from Cressy, wasn’t as lucky, sustaining minor injuries in the accident. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Launceston General Hospital.

Authorities Seek Witnesses

In the aftermath of the accident, the authorities are seeking assistance from the public. They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or possess dashcam footage of the crash to come forward. Witnesses are urged to contact the police on 131 444 and provide any information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.