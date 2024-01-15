Lockdown-Born Australian Rock Band King Canyon Tops Charts with ‘Blacktop’

The Australian rock music scene is experiencing waves of evolution, with the emergence of King Canyon, a band born amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The band’s latest track, ‘Blacktop’, is enjoying airplay success, topping the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project (AMRAP) chart, a testament to their collective talents and skills.

King Canyon: The Genesis

King Canyon’s journey began with James Ryan and Jimmy Cupples, two well-established musicians, who decided to collaborate during the lockdown. Using technology to their advantage, they began performing via streamed performances from their homes. As relaxation in restrictions permitted, the duo expanded the band to include Kit Riley on bass and Haydn Meggit on drums for live performances.

A Melting Pot of Musical Experience

King Canyon is a cornucopia of musical talent. James Ryan, a celebrated guitarist in Melbourne, has shared the stage with notable artists such as Men At Work and Kate Ceberano. Jimmy Cupples, a seasoned performer, lent his voice to a song featured in the movie ‘Rise’. ‘Blacktop’, their latest work, is a compelling demonstration of their collective experience and talent. The track was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick DiDia, adding another dimension of professional finesse to the band’s sound.

Performances Ahead

Along with their original works, King Canyon is also set to reimagine the music of legends. Starting February 2, 2024, in Nunawading, Melbourne, they will perform ‘Zeppelin Unledded’, a tribute to the music of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. As the band navigates through the evolving music scene, their unique blend of talent and experience holds the promise of more captivating performances to come.