Loau Donina Va'a Honored with 2024 Community Harmony Medal for Social Cohesion Efforts

Loau Donina Va'a, the newly appointed chief executive officer for the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Stepan Kerkyasharian AO Community Harmony Medal. This esteemed accolade, bestowed by the New South Wales Government in Australia, recognizes her significant contributions to enhancing social cohesion and understanding among diverse cultural and faith communities in New South Wales (NSW).

Building Bridges Across Communities

Over the last two decades, Loau has been at the forefront of building trust and fostering dialogue among leaders from various Pacific nations and government bodies. Her commitment to promoting cross-cultural understanding and cooperation has been unwavering. Loau's extensive involvement in numerous community-based initiatives and organisations underscores her dedication to advancing social cohesion and inclusivity. Noteworthy is her leadership within the Core Pacific Collective, which was instrumental in facilitating culturally appropriate responses to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the creation of the COVID-19 Hope Tool Kit translated into multiple Pacific languages.

Advocacy and Recognition

Loau's advocacy efforts have not gone unnoticed. She has championed the rights and voices of marginalized groups, particularly women, through initiatives such as the Pacific Women’s Network in Australia and the 'Linking Hearts Multicultural Service' at Muslim Women Australia. Her tireless advocacy earned her the Lead Practitioner Specialist Homelessness Service Award in 2020. Beyond her local contributions, Loau has played an instrumental role in organizing international conferences and initiatives aimed at advancing early childhood development and empowering Pacific communities.

Impact and Future Directions

Loau's appointment as the CEO of the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development marks a new chapter in her distinguished career. Her tenure, which commenced earlier this month, is anticipated to further her contributions to social harmony and community empowerment. Loau's legacy of fostering understanding and cooperation among diverse groups sets a remarkable precedent for future leaders in the realm of social development and community service.

As Loau Donina Va'a embarks on this new role, her past achievements and the recognition symbolized by the 2024 Stepan Kerkyasharian AO Community Harmony Medal serve as a testament to her unwavering commitment to building a more inclusive and harmonious society. Her work exemplifies the profound impact dedicated individuals can have on fostering unity and understanding across different cultures and communities.