Australia

Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:43 am EST


On January 3, 2024, Lizzie Williamson, a mother of two with a history as a professional dancer, candidly opened up about her battle with post-natal depression. The once vivacious and athletic woman found herself ensnared in the clutches of a mental health issue that rendered any form of physical activity a strenuous task. Struggling with post-natal depression, Williamson’s experience underscores the hurdles that often deter people from pursuing regular exercise. These barriers range from physical injuries and mental health conditions to unpleasant past experiences with sports and the incessant demands of life, which make exercise seem daunting.

Finding Light in the Dark

Dr. Catriona Davis-McCabe, the President of the Australian Psychological Society, has consistently highlighted the significance of regular physical activity in warding off mental health issues. She cautions against setting unrealistic fitness goals, advocating instead for adopting an ‘all or something’ mindset. This approach emphasizes initiating small, manageable habits that gradually build momentum. Borrowing a leaf from this book, Williamson began her journey back to fitness with a humble regime of push-ups at her kitchen bench. Over time, she was able to incrementally enhance her routine, all within the comfort of her own home.

The Power of Social Support

Experts are united in their recommendation to find forms of exercise that resonate with one’s interests. The process of exploration and experimentation with different activities can lead to the discovery of a sport or exercise regimen that one genuinely enjoys. This becomes a motivator in itself, negating the need for external validation. For many, the social element plays a crucial role, as exercising with companions can add a layer of enjoyment and manageability to the experience.

Intrinsic Motivation: The Key to Longevity

The journey towards maintaining a consistent exercise routine is not solely about achieving tangible physical outcomes. It lies more in the realm of intrinsic rewards, such as personal satisfaction and the simple joy derived from the activity. Focusing on these internal motivations rather than external factors like physical appearance, can be the key to sustaining motivation and commitment.

This narrative of Lizzie Williamson serves as a testament to the power of resilience and tenacity, further reinforcing the importance of physical exercise in nurturing mental health. It offers a ray of hope and a roadmap for those grappling with similar challenges, reminding us all that the path to fitness is not a sprint, but a marathon, fueled by patience, persistence, and self-love.

Australia Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

