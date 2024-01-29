Livestock Ship's Long Voyage Triggers Animal Welfare Concerns in Western Australia

After several weeks out at sea, a ship loaded with thousands of sheep and cattle, the MV Bahijah, is due to return to Western Australia. The prolonged period at sea has raised serious concerns regarding the welfare of the livestock on board. Stress and health issues are common amongst livestock subjected to extended durations on a ship. The docking of the vessel will enable authorities and animal welfare organizations to evaluate the condition of the animals and take necessary actions to ensure their well-being.

Return Amidst Rising Conflict

The MV Bahijah, a live export vessel, has been ordered to return to Australian waters amid escalating conflict in the Red Sea. The circumstances leading to this extended duration at sea are unclear. However, these incidents often prompt scrutiny into the practices and rules surrounding live animal transport by sea. The Department of Agriculture is in collaboration with the exporter to chart out the next course of action for the livestock, with strict biosecurity controls in place and the welfare of the animals being the top priority.

Push for Changes in Live Export Trade

Animal activists have seized the opportunity presented by the ship's return to rally for an end to the live export trade. The tensions in the Red Sea, fueled by ongoing conflicts, have been rising. Despite this, the Department of Agriculture has affirmed that live export vessels bound for the Middle East will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Investigation and Improvements

The ship's arrival in Western Australia will likely instigate an investigation into the cause of the delay. It may also trigger discussions on enhancing the standards and procedures for live animal exports. This incident underscores the critical need for stringent regulations and practices to safeguard the well-being of livestock during sea transport.