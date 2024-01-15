Lisa Wilkinson: A Day at the Beach Amidst Professional Uncertainty

Television star Lisa Wilkinson, 64, was recently seen soaking in the sun at Newport’s ocean pool, located on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Dressed in a wetsuit and devoid of any makeup, she appeared serene and relaxed. This simple beach outing, however, doesn’t encapsulate the full spectrum of Lisa’s life, a life that has been under public scrutiny due to a high-profile defamation trial and speculation about her return to television.

Wilkinson’s New Year Wishes

Alongside her beach outing, the TV star took to Instagram to bid adieu to 2023. She expressed heartfelt wishes of love, peace, and warmth for all, demonstrating her grace and positivity in the face of personal challenges. Yet, behind this public display of optimism lies the question of her professional future.

Return to Television?

There have been ongoing discussions about Lisa’s potential return to television following a period of inactivity. Despite leaving ‘The Project’ in November of the previous year and having no appearances on Channel 10 for the past 13 months, Lisa has remained a figure of public interest. This is largely due to her involvement in a defamation trial where Bruce Lehrmann is suing Network 10 and Wilkinson over an interview she conducted with Brittany Higgins that aired on ‘The Project’.

Publicity and the Future

While she has been off-air, friends, and former colleagues attribute the publicity from the court case as a reason for her continued prominence in the public eye. Lisa’s supporters are expected to remain loyal, eagerly anticipating her potential return. Network 10, now owned by Paramount, has indicated their interest in developing other projects with Wilkinson, who is contracted with the network until the end of 2024.