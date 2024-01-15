en English
Australia

Lindian Resources to Participate in the 121 Mining Investment Conference

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Lindian Resources Ltd, a prominent Australian company that proudly trades on the ASX under the ticker LIN, has made an exciting announcement. They are set to participate in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town. The conference, scheduled for February 5-6, is expected to host over 125 mining companies and facilitate the interaction of more than 550 investors. The event is a hub for private meetings between mining companies and sophisticated investors, with a comprehensive program that includes sharp commentary and updates on industry developments.

Lindian Resources’ Key Assets

Lindian Resources is no ordinary mining company. They are the proud owners of significant rare earth and bauxite assets. Their Kangankunde Rare Earths Project is renowned for its high-grade rare earth elements, low thorium levels, and simple metallurgy. This makes it a highly attractive venture in the mining industry. But that’s not all. The company’s Guinea Bauxite Projects hold over 1 Billion tonnes of high-quality bauxite resources. These resources are strategically located in a region with excellent infrastructure, thus making the extraction and transport processes easier and more cost-effective.

121 Mining Investment Conference: A Global Platform

The 121 Mining Investment Conference is no local event. It operates globally, with footprints in major cities like London, New York, Las Vegas, and Singapore. Moreover, it offers online editions throughout the year, ensuring its reach is not limited by geographical boundaries. This global platform facilitates enriching conversations, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities in the mining sector.

Other Participants at the Conference

It is noteworthy that Lindian Resources isn’t the only heavyweight participating in the conference. CAA Mining Limited, an exploration and development company with a keen focus on lithium and gold in Africa, is also participating. Their CEO, Douglas Chikohora, is eager to update potential investors on the work being carried out at the Mankesim Lithium Project in Ghana. The company began a drilling campaign at Mankesim in November 2023. As the conference approaches, they look forward to sharing the results with the audience and potential investors.

Australia Investments
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

