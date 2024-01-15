en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Lilydale Couple Advocates for Drainage Overhaul After Repeated Floods

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Lilydale Couple Advocates for Drainage Overhaul After Repeated Floods

Megan and Billy Polkinghorne, residents of Lilydale, have faced the brunt of an inadequate drainage system for the past 15 years. Their heritage home, nestled away from the recognized flood zone, has seen the wrath of water three times, with the most significant onslaughts during the October 2022 floods and more recent rain events. The couple’s woes aren’t just restricted to the flooding; they also grapple with the aftermath – damp, mold, and extensive damage to their back shed and pool.

Unending Struggle Against Water

The Polkinghornes’ struggle isn’t a recent one. They have been advocating for better drainage to the Yarra Ranges Council for two decades. The existing stormwater infrastructure servicing their street and surrounding areas has been significantly inadequate, causing their property to bear disproportionate damage during heavy rainfall. To safeguard their home, they have installed extra drainage and raised the front step, but the overflowing stormwater pit continues to be a persistent issue.

Heavy Rainfall Overshadowing Infrastructure

The crux of the problem lies with the existing stormwater pit, which is overwhelmed by runoff from numerous properties. The Polkinghornes’ home, unfortunately, becomes the recipient of this excess water, causing it to flood repeatedly. Their insurance has borne approximately $60,000 in damages, but it’s a respite they can’t bank on forever.

Hope on the Horizon

In a recent meeting with the council, there is a glimmer of hope. The council is considering including drainage upgrades near their property in the next budget. The much-awaited Stormwater Management Plan is expected to be released in mid-2024, indicating a potential end to the Polkinghornes’ plight. Authorities have acknowledged the challenges in managing heavy rainfall and are investigating future works to improve the drainage network. While the confirmation is still awaited, it’s a step in the right direction for Lilydale’s flood-hit residents.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
32 seconds ago
Proposed $850M Gas Plant Awaits Government Decision: Future Hangs in Balance
In an ambitious move, Mineral Resources has put forth a proposal for an $850 million gas export plant in the Mid West region. The project now hangs in the balance, awaiting the scrutiny of the State’s Special Development Assessment Unit. The future of the gas plant remains clouded in uncertainty as the State Government deliberates
Proposed $850M Gas Plant Awaits Government Decision: Future Hangs in Balance
Aaron Bullock Sets Sights on NSW Jockeys' Premiership: A Day at the Gunnedah Races
6 mins ago
Aaron Bullock Sets Sights on NSW Jockeys' Premiership: A Day at the Gunnedah Races
Racehorses to Watch in Upcoming Maiden Handicap Races
6 mins ago
Racehorses to Watch in Upcoming Maiden Handicap Races
Holiday Road Safety Campaign Reveals Alarming Rate of Reckless Driving
52 seconds ago
Holiday Road Safety Campaign Reveals Alarming Rate of Reckless Driving
Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project
2 mins ago
Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project
Actress Bojana Novakovic's Crusade Against Mining in Serbia and Europe
3 mins ago
Actress Bojana Novakovic's Crusade Against Mining in Serbia and Europe
Latest Headlines
World News
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
18 seconds
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
19 seconds
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
19 seconds
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
29 seconds
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
35 seconds
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
1 min
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
Reading FC Match Abandoned: Fans Protest Against Club Mismanagement
1 min
Reading FC Match Abandoned: Fans Protest Against Club Mismanagement
Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project
2 mins
Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
3 mins
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app