Lilydale Couple Advocates for Drainage Overhaul After Repeated Floods

Megan and Billy Polkinghorne, residents of Lilydale, have faced the brunt of an inadequate drainage system for the past 15 years. Their heritage home, nestled away from the recognized flood zone, has seen the wrath of water three times, with the most significant onslaughts during the October 2022 floods and more recent rain events. The couple’s woes aren’t just restricted to the flooding; they also grapple with the aftermath – damp, mold, and extensive damage to their back shed and pool.

Unending Struggle Against Water

The Polkinghornes’ struggle isn’t a recent one. They have been advocating for better drainage to the Yarra Ranges Council for two decades. The existing stormwater infrastructure servicing their street and surrounding areas has been significantly inadequate, causing their property to bear disproportionate damage during heavy rainfall. To safeguard their home, they have installed extra drainage and raised the front step, but the overflowing stormwater pit continues to be a persistent issue.

Heavy Rainfall Overshadowing Infrastructure

The crux of the problem lies with the existing stormwater pit, which is overwhelmed by runoff from numerous properties. The Polkinghornes’ home, unfortunately, becomes the recipient of this excess water, causing it to flood repeatedly. Their insurance has borne approximately $60,000 in damages, but it’s a respite they can’t bank on forever.

Hope on the Horizon

In a recent meeting with the council, there is a glimmer of hope. The council is considering including drainage upgrades near their property in the next budget. The much-awaited Stormwater Management Plan is expected to be released in mid-2024, indicating a potential end to the Polkinghornes’ plight. Authorities have acknowledged the challenges in managing heavy rainfall and are investigating future works to improve the drainage network. While the confirmation is still awaited, it’s a step in the right direction for Lilydale’s flood-hit residents.