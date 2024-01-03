en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Lightning Strike in Blue Mountains Leads to Hospitalization Amid Severe Storm

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Lightning Strike in Blue Mountains Leads to Hospitalization Amid Severe Storm

Amidst the serene beauty of the Blue Mountains, New South Wales, a severe storm led to a terrifying incident on Wednesday. Two visitors at Echo Point, a well-known tourist spot, were subjected to an unexpected lightning strike that rendered them needing immediate hospitalization. The incident unfolded as a major storm raged in the area, forcing other visitors to seek refuge and leading to rescue crews initiating a search operation for any stranded hikers across the mountain’s walking tracks.

Immediate Response at Echo Point

The Blue Mountains City Council promptly released a statement acknowledging the incident. They highlighted the commendable response by the staff at the Echo Point Visitor Information Centre, who were quick to call emergency services. The affected individuals were safely transported to Katoomba Hospital.

(Read Also: Post-Christmas Debt Hangover: Australians Struggle with Financial Aftermath of Festive Season)

Mayor’s Statement and Warning

The Mayor of Blue Mountains, Mark Greenhill, lauded the staff for their swift action and expressed deep concern for the victims and their families. Echoing the sentiment of concern, he advised residents and visitors to be extremely cautious while outdoors, given the potential perils such as landslides and falling trees, previously triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

(Read Also: Man and Dog Miraculously Escape Flash Flood in Victoria Amid Severe Thunderstorm)

Weather Warnings and Future Forecasts

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted that the severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds, are expected to persist into Thursday. The southeast and southern regions of New South Wales are expected to bear the brunt of these conditions. Furthermore, the east coast of Australia has been experiencing wild weather, with thunderstorms affecting central Victoria before moving eastward.

Read More

0
Accidents Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wasatch County SAR Responds to Multiple Incidents Over New Year's Holiday

By Olalekan Adigun

Severe Traffic Accident on Triq l-Infetti in Mdina: Road Closure and Investigation Underway

By Nimrah Khatoon

Electrical Worker Burned by Live Wire; Reminder of Safety Need

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in Assam: 12 Dead, 25 Injured

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded ...
@Accidents · 13 mins
Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
Man and Dog Miraculously Escape Flash Flood in Victoria Amid Severe Thunderstorm

By Geeta Pillai

Man and Dog Miraculously Escape Flash Flood in Victoria Amid Severe Thunderstorm
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Beloved ‘Farmer Joe’

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Beloved 'Farmer Joe'
Speeding Driver Kills Six-year-old Girl in Cary, North Carolina

By Salman Khan

Speeding Driver Kills Six-year-old Girl in Cary, North Carolina
Latest Headlines
World News
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
35 seconds
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
36 seconds
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
40 seconds
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
45 seconds
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
3 mins
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
3 mins
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
3 mins
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
4 mins
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
4 mins
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
29 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
33 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app