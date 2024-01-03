en English
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai

Augmented reality (AR) has taken a revolutionary leap forward with the introduction of a pioneering service by Lifesize Plans, an Australian-based company. The company has set up a base in Dubai, UAE, offering a groundbreaking approach to architectural project visualization and construction planning. The state-of-the-art technology offers clients the unique opportunity to explore their building projects at a true 1:1 scale, enabling real-time modifications to mitigate risks and reduce unnecessary costs before the construction phase begins.

World’s First Real-Scale Walkthrough Technology

Lifesize Plans’ innovative technology is the world’s first patented real-scale walkthrough technology. It offers three levels of AR experiences: White Wireframes, Texture Wireframes, and Photorealistic Virtual Experiences. White Wireframes provide a basic, colourless virtual experience. Texture Wireframes add a layer of reality with basic colors and textures. The Photorealistic Virtual Experiences offer the highest level of detail and realism, providing clients with the most accurate preview of their finished space.

Transforming the Architectural Landscape

The AR services offered by Lifesize Plans aim to revolutionize how clients visualize, plan, and potentially sell their projects. The technology not only provides a clear vision of the project but also offers a platform for clients to interact with their plans, making informed decisions based on the layout’s feel, flow, and functionality. The use of props and partition walls enhances this experience, saving time and money on construction variations.

Lifesize Plans: Pricing and Expansion

The pricing for these AR services starts at AED 2000 and can go up to AED 15,000, depending on the level of detail required. The company operates from Australia with franchises in various locations, including Dubai, which was launched in September 2023. The Dubai franchise is managed by CEO Georges Calas, with key investors from UAE and Saudi Arabia steering the company’s growth. Lifesize Plans uses integrated projection technology to showcase complete projects, including landscaping and renders, creating a comprehensive and immersive experience for clients.

Australia Business UAE
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

