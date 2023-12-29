‘Life Uncut’ Ends 2023 on a High Note: Success, Awards, and Plans for 2024

In a remarkable feat, Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne’s ‘Life Uncut’ podcast has ascended to the forefront of Australia’s audio landscape, cementing its place as one of the nation’s leading podcasts on Spotify. As 2023 draws to a close, the duo is celebrating an impressive 4.5 years and 500 episodes, with milestones that have set them apart in the crowded podcasting arena.

Achievements of ‘Life Uncut’

The ‘Life Uncut’ podcast has witnessed a staggering growth of 999.9% in streams and listens. It has earned the distinction of being among the top one percent of charted podcasts, reaching audiences in 115 countries, and ranking in the top 10 for 85.2k listeners. Their success was further cemented when they clinched the Champions Award at the Australian Podcast Awards, affirming their dominance in the Australian podcast landscape.

‘Life Uncut’ – A Unique Blend

What sets ‘Life Uncut’ apart is its unique blend of content. The podcast features a diverse range of topics, including pop culture, celebrities, influencers, and TikTok. They have discussed personalities such as Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Jada Pinkett Smith, among others. This broad spectrum of content has attracted more than 450,000 monthly listeners, making ‘Life Uncut’ the most-listened-to female-hosted podcast in Australia.

Expansion and Future Prospects

Beyond their podcasting success, Hockley and Byrne have also ventured into radio with their weekday show ‘The Pick Up’ on KIIS FM. Their multi-faceted success story also includes a multimillion-dollar deal and a new multi-year pact with ARN’s iHeart Radio network to continue ‘Life Uncut’. The hosts have promised to return in 2024 with more engaging content, ready to captivate their audience once more.