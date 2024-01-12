en English
Australia

Life-Threatening Hyperthermia from Drug Overdoses at Melbourne Rave

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Life-Threatening Hyperthermia from Drug Overdoses at Melbourne Rave

In a shocking turn of events, nine individuals attending the Hardmission Festival in Flemington, Melbourne, found themselves battling for life due to critical hyperthermia following drug overdoses. The Victorian Department of Health has reported that the lethal combination of extreme body temperatures and the ingestion of various substances led to these life-threatening conditions.

Overdose and Intubation at Music Festival

Paramedics found themselves in a race against time as they had to sedate and intubate eight of the attendees on-site before rushing them to the hospital. As of the latest reports, three of them continue to remain in a critical state. Specialized blood tests revealed alarming details of substance abuse. Seven people tested positive for MDMA, with six showing dangerously high concentrations. Furthermore, one individual tested positive for PMMA, while three had cathinones in their blood results.

The Unintentional Methamphetamine Intake

In an unusual revelation, it was found that three people had methamphetamine in their systems, although it appears they had not consumed it intentionally. This raises serious concerns about the safety standards at such festivals and the need for more stringent checks.

MDMA and Hyperthermia: A Deadly Combination

The health department highlighted an important fact about MDMA consumption: it increases the core body temperature by affecting the body’s ‘thermostat.’ This, coupled with the hot and crowded festival conditions and humid weather, impedes the body’s ability to cool down. Engaging in vigorous physical activities such as dancing further exacerbates the rise in body temperature.

The department also issued a stern warning about the dangers of mixing substances, including alcohol and other drugs like cocaine, amphetamines, or cathinones. This can lead to unpredictable and potentially fatal consequences, especially in a hot and humid event setting, thereby increasing the risk of life-threatening hyperthermia.

In light of these tragic events, the need for increased awareness and caution about substance usage, especially at large gatherings such as music festivals, has been underscored. The consequences of substance abuse, as demonstrated in this incident, can be dire and life-threatening. It is hoped that this incident will serve as a wake-up call for festival attendees to prioritize their health and safety above all else.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

